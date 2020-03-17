{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Wenatchee{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Civil Air Patrol members earn promotion
Members of the Pangborn Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol recently received promotions
Elijah Rinke of Wenatchee was promoted to the rank of cadet master sergeant, Achievement 5, the Charles Lindbergh Award.
Audra Keyanna, was promoted to the rank of captain. She is the personnel and administrative officer, as well as public affairs officer and assistant testing officer for the squadron. She also recently completed Level 2 of the Civil Air Patrol Professional Development program.
The Pangborn Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the National Guard Armory in Wenatchee.
Omak
Omak Elementary student wins title at Junior Miss pageant
Omak Elementary School student Roselyn Halvorson of Omak recently won the prestigious title of 2020 International Junior Miss Pacific Northwest Princess on Feb. 16 in Seaside, Oregon.
Halvorson competed against other girls from across Washington and Oregon in areas including fun fashion modeling, evening gown and interview. She also won overall awards in photogenic, casual wear modeling, volunteer service and academic achievement.
She will move on to represent the Pacific Northwest when she competes alongside other girls age 7-9 in the Princess Division at the International Junior Miss pageant in The Woodlands, Texas, in June.
Halvorson, 9, is the daughter of Jeff and Valerie Halvorson. She has been an advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association since she lost her grandfather to the disease in 2016. She founded the Miss Forget Me Not pageant in Omak, which has grown to include participants from all over the Pacific Northwest.
— Cala Flamond, World staff