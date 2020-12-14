Wenatchee
Pangborn Civil Air Patrol members receive promotions
Members of the Pangborn Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol were recently promoted. They are:
Caleb Darlington of East Wenatchee was promoted to cadet second lieutenant.
Austin Jeffris of East Wenatchee was promoted to cadet technical sergeant in October and to cadet master sergeant in December. He currently serves as an element leader for the squadron.
Isaac Black of Wenatchee was promoted to cadet technical sergeant in December. He currently serves as an element leader for the squadron.
Sophia Black of Wenatchee was promoted to cadet staff sergeant in November and was promoted to cadet technical sergeant in December She currently serves as flight sergeant for the squadron.
Oliver Cawdery of Wenatchee was promoted to cadet airman first class. He currently serves as an element leader for the squadron.
Zachary Wiser of Leavenworth and Conner Hawk of East Wenatchee were promoted to the rank of cadet airman.
Each promotion requires cadets to pass assessments in leadership, aerospace education, physical fitness and character development. The squadron meets virtually every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and is accepting applications for new cadets and adult members.
— Cala Flamond, World staff