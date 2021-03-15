Leavenworth
Penelope Carpenter Ressler selected Royal Lady of the Autumn Leaves
Penelope Carpenter Ressler was named the 58th Royal Lady of the Autumn Leaves at the annual Washington State Autumn Leaf Festival Association Gala on March 2.
Carpenter will represent Leavenworth during festivals and parades associated with the Northwest Festival Hosting Association as well as other local parades.
The parade scheduled is tentatively scheduled to start in May with the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival in Wenatchee and continue until the 59th Autumn Leaf Festival in Leavenworth the last full weekend in September.
— Cala Flamond, World staff