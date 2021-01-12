Wenatchee
Vickrey completes Eagle Scout project
Drew Vickrey of Wenatchee has completed his Eagle Scout project of making blankets and mini port-a-cath pillows. He delivered them with cards of encouragement to intensive care and cancer patients at Central Washington Hospital.
The project took multiple months with two videos made of his project — one on how to make the blankets and another on how to make the pillows. Vickrey estimates the project took over 100 hours to complete. He funded his project through a successful gofundme campaign.
Drew has been a scout for seven years and the project was completed in honor of his late father’s battle with cancer.
Valley Academy student wins Patriot Pen contest
Rachel Carter of Wenatchee is the winner of the local and district level of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2020 Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. The essay encourages students to write a 300- to 400-word essay about their views on the patriotic theme chosen by the VFW commander-in-chief.
Carter is an eighth grade student at Valley Academy of Learning. She was previously Jr. Apple Blossom Queen.
Each year more than 132,000 students in grades 6-8 enter the essay contest. The national first-place winner will receive $5,000 and an all expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. First-place state winners receive a minimum of $500 at the national level.
Tonasket
Tonasket teen selected for Washington World Fellows
Miriam Gutierrez of Tonasket High School has been chosen as one of the 15 10th graders selected for the 2021 class of Washington World Fellows.
The Fellowship is a program combining the study abroad and college readiness training to prep students for leadership in their communities. Students are tentatively selected to study abroad for six weeks at the University of León in Spain where they will earn college credit and live with local homestay families. Upon return, they will participate in two years of leadership programming including SAT/ACT preparation, college application support and opportunities to engage with the state Legislature.
To be considered for the program, students were required to earn the nomination of a teacher or counselor and complete an application process that included written essays, a personal interview and a video submission.
— Cala Flamond, World staff