Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Wenatchee

“Saints with Socks” breaks 2020 donation record

The annual “Saints with Socks” event hosted by Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church received another big response, beating the 2020 sock donation amount.

Donations this year totaled 1,086 socks donated in comparison to 1,072 pairs in 2020.

As socks were received, they were delivered to the following charities for distribution:

  • Gospel House, 357 pairs
  • Rescue Mission, 215 pairs
  • Salvation Army, 166 pairs
  • Women’s Resource Center, 277 pairs
  • Powerhouse Ministries, 71 pairs

Wenatchee

Wenatchee Valley College was recently named to the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program list of top 150 community colleges in the nation.

The Aspen Institute selects the top 150 colleges from more than 1,000 public community and technical colleges nationwide to be eligible for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, which is awarded every two years. Inclusion on the list allows WVC to compete for $1 million in shared prize funds to be awarded in 2023.

The Aspen Prize recognizes community colleges for excelling in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor degree attainment, workforce successes, and equity for students of color and low-income backgrounds.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?