The annual “Saints with Socks” event hosted by Saddlerock Evangelical Presbyterian Church received another big response, beating the 2020 sock donation amount.
Donations this year totaled 1,086 socks donated in comparison to 1,072 pairs in 2020.
As socks were received, they were delivered to the following charities for distribution:
Gospel House, 357 pairs
Rescue Mission, 215 pairs
Salvation Army, 166 pairs
Women’s Resource Center, 277 pairs
Powerhouse Ministries, 71 pairs
Wenatchee
Wenatchee Valley College was recently named to the Aspen Institute’s College Excellence Program list of top 150 community colleges in the nation.
The Aspen Institute selects the top 150 colleges from more than 1,000 public community and technical colleges nationwide to be eligible for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, which is awarded every two years. Inclusion on the list allows WVC to compete for $1 million in shared prize funds to be awarded in 2023.
The Aspen Prize recognizes community colleges for excelling in five critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor degree attainment, workforce successes, and equity for students of color and low-income backgrounds.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.