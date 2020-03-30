WENATCHEE —Last Thursday would have normally seen a reception recognizing artist Dawn Kranz for her work creating the 2020 Apple Blossom Festival Art Print. But these are not normal times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sans party, Kranz's print is still available for purchase online through the Apple Blossom Festival office. The official festival print is a tradition that dates to 1992.
The print can be purchased at wwrld.us/abfprint. Only 125 signed and numbered prints are available. The cost is $35 for the 7 1/2-by-10 image. It is ready-made for an 11-by-14 frame. There is an additional $6 charge for mailing.
Kranz discovered her talents with paint and clay at a young age, according to a festival press release. In 1985, she moved from Spring Valley, Wisconsin, to Leavenworth and settled into family life with her husband Karl, children and gardens.
When time and pottery orders allow, Kranz escapes to her paintery to continue practicing the instruction from her teachers, including local artists Diana Sanford, Jen Evenhus, Jeff Tift and Rich Caemmerer. Enchanted by the natural luminescence of sun cycles, changing seasons and weather patterns, she moves among shapes of highlight and shadow in a variety of values and hues.
Kranz volunteers for Upper Valley Free Clinic, Leavenworth Community Cupboard Food Bank/Thrift Haus and the Upper Valley Empty Bowls Project.
The Apple Blossom Festival is scheduled for April 23 to May 3. Festival organizers plan to wait until April 8 to decide whether to cancel the 101st festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival office is closed to the public, but staff are available to answer questions by phone. The festival office can be reached at 662-3616.