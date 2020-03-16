NCW — The American Red Cross is encouraging healthy, eligible donors who are feeling well to continue to give blood to help maintain a sufficient blood supply.
Concerns about Covid-19 are causing an increased number of canceled blood drives, impacting the amount of blood available for those in need and creating a significant public health risk as the number of people eligible to give blood could decrease further.
All blood types are needed for treatments and various situations and donating blood saves lives but blood donors with type O blood are especially needed right now. The process only takes an hour and actual donation time is about 10 minutes.
Donating blood is a safe activity and there is no risk of contracting coronavirus from the blood donation process or a transfusion, according to a Red Cross press release.
The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation and who meet other eligibility requirements. Out of an abundance of caution, the Red Cross is asking individuals to postpone their donation for 28 days following:
Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea.
Diagnosis of COVID-19, or contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.
To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming donation opportunities:
- March 17, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
- March 30, 12 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.
- March 31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.
- April 6, 1:30 to 7 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
- April 7, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave.
- April 8, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St.