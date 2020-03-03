Wenatchee
Science in our Valley continues with netting applications
The community is invited to the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center from 4 to 5 p.m. on March 4 for the continuation of the spring Science in Our Valley Seminar series.
The seminar —“Netting Applications for Insect Management in Apple Orchards” — will be presented by PhD candidate Adrian Marshall from Washington State University. Orchardists are using shade netting structures to protect their fruit from sunburn and certain shade netting structures can create a barrier to insect pests, such as codling moth and stink bugs in apple orchards.
The seminar is free and open to the public. For more information or for those interested in receiving professional clock hours, visit wwrld.us/2tZF6Kx.
Wenatchee
Donkey basketball returns to WHS
Wenatchee High School FFA and FBLA will host their annual Donkey Basketball fundraiser at 7 p.m. March 9 in the school gym.
Donkey basketball is an event where teams from the community play basketball while riding donkeys.
Teams facing off will include the staff of Pioneer Middle School vs. Mission View Elementary School, the FFA vs FLBA, and police officers vs firefighters.
Event proceeds will go to the Women’s Resource Center of NCW.
For more information, call 663-8117.
Wenatchee
Volunteer to help seniors stay fit
Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) is offering instructor training from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 10 at St. Joseph’s Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave.
The training is for anyone interested in volunteering to help older adults in the community and who wish to instruct SAIL fitness classes.
Upon completion of the training, participants will be certified to teach SAIL classes and attend annual refresher events.
SAIL is a strength, balance and fitness program for adults 65 and older.
The cost of the training class is $75 and scholarships are available. Lunch will be provided.
For more information or to register, call 393-9113 or email sailwithmeec@gmail.com.
Wenatchee
My Girlfriend’s Closet starts March 12
The Women’s Service League of NCW will be holding its annual fundraising event My Girlfriend’s Closet March 13-15 at 315 Ninth St., the former location of Hasting’s.
The MGC preview party is 5:30 to 8 p.m. on March 12 with limited tickets available at UPS stores for $40. The party gives an access pass to exclusive shopping for new and gently used quality women’s clothing, shoes, handbags and jewelry.
Wine from Horan Estates Winery and hors d’oeuvres from Ravenous Catering will be served, and there will also be a silent auction featuring designer name-brand items.
The main event will be open to the public for shopping from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 13-14 and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 15. There is no charge for admission and new items will be replenished daily.
Item donations for the event are still being accepted at Heidi Huddle Allstate, Town Toyota, Town Dodge, and the NWMLS office.
A portion of the proceeds and any clothing items not sold at the event will be donated to nonprofit organizations that help the homeless in the community.
For more information, call 670-4161 or email info@wslncw.org.
Wenatchee
Tickets available for All Service Club and Community Luncheon
The 2020 All Service Club and Community Luncheon, an Apple Blossom Festival event, is set for May 1 in the Grand Ballroom of the Wenatchee Center, 27 S. Chelan Ave.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with the main program beginning at noon. Bob Mortimer will be the keynote speaker. Mortimer became a motivational speaker against drunk driving after a car he was in hit a power pole and left him a triple-amputee.
Tickets are $25 each or $255 for a table of 10. The luncheon is open to the public.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit appleblossom.org or visit the festival office at 2 S. Chelan Ave.
Wenatchee
Footprints On My Heart memorial service is April 9
Central Washington Hospital will conduct a memorial and burial service for early pregnancy loss at 11:30 a.m. on April 9 at the Wenatchee Cemetery.
The service is free and for anyone who has experienced an early pregnancy loss before the 20th week of pregnancy during the past six months. The service is also open to anyone else that has experienced a pregnancy loss and may find comfort in attending the service.
Hospital chaplain Scott Langager will officiate the service and a Spanish interpreter will be present.
For more information, call the Footprints On My Heart team at 433-3177 and leave a voicemail.
Omak
Washington Trails representative to speak
Washington Trails Association representative Kathleen Lange will visit the Omak Public Library to speak at 6 p.m. on March 16.
Learn about the association and how to plan your next adventure as Lange gives an overview of the organization and their services, how people can get involved and how they can find hikes around the region.
The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session and local hiking recommendations.
For more information, email omak@ncrl.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff