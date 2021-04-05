Wenatchee
Sustainable Wenatchee holds Earth Day fair April 17
Sustainable Wenatchee is hosting an in-person free Earth Day fair in Pybus Public Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 17.
The event will feature 25 booths from local organizations and vendors. The event will be sponsored by Chelan PUD, Link Transit, The Nature Conservancy and Waste Management.
In lieu of interactive booths, take-home kids activities will be provided to visitors and participants can view an electric Link Transit bus and several models of electric vehicles. Local organizations will have educational booths about protecting and enjoying the natural world and recycling experts will be on hand to answer questions.
The fair will be socially distanced and all outdoors with masks required for entry.
For more information, visit sustainablewenatchee.org.
Chelan
Wine and Jazz Festival opens applications to organizations in need of support
The Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival Foundation has opened its application period for organizations in the Chelan Valley seeking financial support for their philanthropic work in the community.
Applications will be accepted until May 23 through the “Giving” link on the festival website. Gifts from the LCWJF Foundation will be based on net proceeds from the event and will be announced in July.
The goal of the foundation is to give back to the community through the support of local organizations that work to improve the lives of the valley’s residents.
For more information or to access the application form, visit chelanwinejazz.com.
—Cala Flamond, World staff