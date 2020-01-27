Leavenworth
Donate blood, save a life
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 6 at Cascade High School, 10190 Chumstick Highway, in the main gym. The blood drive is sponsored by the school's Sports Medicine Club.
The Red Cross urgently needs blood and calls for donors of all blood types — especially types O positive and O negative — to donate and help restock blood supplies.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
East Wenatchee
Support cancer research, Relay for Life
The annual Chelan-Douglas county Relay for Life will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight, June 19, at the Eastmont High School track, 955 3rd St. N.E.
Chelan-Douglas Relay is seeking volunteers, teams and participants for the event and fundraising efforts. The relay theme will be “Friends Helping Friends Stop Cancer.” The event will have a silent auction along with items for sale.
Relay for Life is a community-based fundraising event that helps support the American Cancer Society.
To sign up, visit wwrld.us/2sTw6pC. For more information or questions, email linimars@aol.com or leave a message at 663-7965.
— Cala Flamond, World staff