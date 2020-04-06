Chelan
Wine and Jazz Festival opens submissions for nonprofits
The Lake Chelan Wine & Jazz Festival Foundation have opened the application period for organizations in the Chelan Valley seeking support for their philanthropic work. Deadline for applications is Aug. 1.
The festival is the celebration of the flavors of wine and food, and the harmony and excitement of jazz music enjoyed all within Lake Chelan Valley. The goal of the foundation is to give back to the community through the support of local organizations.
Gifts from the LCWJF Foundation will be based on proceeds from this year’s event and will be announced in July.
Applicants will be evaluated by the organizing committee and recipients of gifts will be announced in early November.
To fill out an application, click on the "Giving" link on the chelanwinejazz.com homepage. For more information, email info@chelanwinejazz.com.
Leavenworth
Save a life, donate blood
Volunteer to give blood at the Leavenworth Red Cross Blood Drive from noon to 4 p.m. April 9 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10170 Titus Road.
Donor centers have experienced a dramatic reduction in donations due to cancellations of blood drives and social distancing, causing a shortage of blood . All eligible and healthy donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment.
Walk-ins are welcome. For information on eligibility or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800--733-2767.
— Cala Flamond, World staff
Lake Chelan Boating Club
Two $500 scholarships are available to graduating high school students through the Lake Chelan Boating Club.
They are to be used at an accredited college or trade school during the 2020-21 school year. Applicants must attend Manson or Chelan high schools, be homeschooled and living in those school districts, or be a child of a current Lake Chelan Boating Club member.
Application deadline has been extended to May 1, and recipients must demonstrate personal and academic achievement and a strong community service record. For details and an application, visit lcboatingclub.com and click on “About Us” and “LCBC Scholarship.”
— Bridget Mire, World staff