Orondo
Shirley Ennis celebrates 80th birthday
Shirley Ennis marked her 80th birthday with a family gathering at Johnny’s Pub in East Wenatchee on April 24.
Shirley Estes was born in Melbourne, Arkansas, on April 18, 1942.
She married Roy Lee Ennis on Nov. 3, 1961. The couple moved to Orondo in the late 1960s to work in the orchards. They were married for 56 years.
She and her late husband have a daughter and son-in-law, Robbie Glenn Ennis and Rick Glenn of Orondo; a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela Page Ennis and Gordon Page of Wenatchee; a son and daughter-in-law, Roy Ennis Jr. and Tina Ennis of Sparta, Tennessee; A daughter and son-in-law, Melinda Ennis and Brendan Brickner of Tacoma; and a son, the late Royce Ennis.
They have three grandchildren.
She worked as an apple packer for Auvil Fruit Co. until her retirement in the late 1990s.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee High School FFA plant sale returns
The Wenatchee High School FFA will hold its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 4-6 at greenhouse behind the school, 1101 Millerdale Ave.
The sale will feature flowers, house plants, herbs, veggies and more grown by FFA club members.
The sale is open to the general public. For information, call (509) 663-8161.
Wenatchee
Chelan-Douglas Land Trust seeks survey participants
The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is asking the community to participate in a survey which will gather input from past, present and future visitors to Saddle Rock.
The survey will help guide land managers to develop and implement a trails plan for the area
Participants who complete the survey will be entered into a drawing for $100 gift cards to local businesses.
In addition to the survey, there will be other opportunities to provide input. Volunteers will be collecting information from visitors at Saddle Rock Natural Area. For more information about upcoming community events visit cdlandtrust.org/saddle-rock.
To fill out the survey visit surveymonkey.com/r/VFMFNLR. For the survey in Spanish, visit surveymonkey.com/r/QKNC59V.
Wenatchee
College foundation hosts Fun Run to raise scholarship funds
The Wenatchee Valley College Foundation has partnered with student government on both campuses to host the Finish Line Scholarship Fun Run.
The event will take place on May 14 at the Omak campus, and May 21 at the Wenatchee campus. Both runs are 5K. There will be an additional virtual option of a 5K or 10K run from May 6-22.
Registration fee is $5 for students, $25 for non-students and $100 for a team of 5.
Proceeds will benefit the Finish Line Scholarship fund, which helps WVC students with one quarter or fewer courses left to graduate.
For information or to register for the event, visit wvc.edu/FunRun.
— Cala Flamond, World staff