NCW
Scholarships offered by local Delta Kappa Gamma chapter
Applications are now open for two scholarships offered by the Delta Kappa Gamma, Zeta Chapter of North Central Washington. Both scholarships are available to women who graduated from a high school in either Chelan County or Douglas County.
The Ruby Long Grant is a $1,000 grant for women who have been accepted into a college of education with a major in teaching.
The Marje Stegman scholarship is for women planning to attend college. A parent must be employed in a school or school district in either county. There is no requirement for a major.
Application deadline is April 1. For more information or to apply, visit zetachapter.com.
Wenatchee
YMCA challenges community to “Reset”
The Wenatchee Valley YMCA is inviting the community to participate in a free, six-week Reset challenge.
Those wishing to participate in the opt-in challenge can text RESET to 509-215-5449. You will receive a text on Monday and two emails a week with motivation, challenges, workouts and more.
Participating in the Reset challenge will allow participants to visit the Y for one visit each week for swimming, working out and a variety of classes.
For more information or free community activities,visit wenymca.org/reset.
— Cala Flamond, World staff