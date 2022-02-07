Purchase Access

Wenatchee

Cordell, Neher & Co. calls for community service project submissions

Every year, Cordell, Neher & Co. closes its doors for one day each year as staff volunteers their time to help a selected organization or individual in need. The firm is requesting nonprofit organizations to submit their community service project for consideration.

Applying organizations must have enough work to keep 30 to 40 individuals busy for six to eight hours, be located within 60 minutes of downtown Wenatchee, and include a variety of work for different levels of physical ability and skills.

Application submissions are due no later than 5 p.m. March 1; the selected organization will be notified March 16. The selected community project will be completed on March 19.

To apply, visit wwrld.us/3sks3xs.

Manson

Nominations open for Manson Blue and White Excellence Awards

The Manson School board is asking for nominations of Manson School District staff members for its 2022 Blue and White Excellence Awards.

Community members can nominate those who have made significant contributions to the lives of students or the greater Manson community in two categories, one certified employee and one support staff employee.

Recipients will receive a scholarship in the amount of $500. Winners will also be recognized by the North Central Educational Service District as well as the Manson Chamber of Commerce at its Night to Remember this fall.

The deadline for nominations is March 23; winners will be announced at the March 28 Manson School Board meeting.

Nomination forms are available at manson.org. For more information, call (509) 687-3140.

— Cala Flamond, World staff

