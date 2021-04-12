Wenatchee
Community invited to Ohme Gardens work party
The Ohme Gardens Friends Society invites the community to a work party at Ohme Gardens, 3327 Ohme Road, Wenatchee, from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Participants will help with a mass planting of greenery, moving from the greenhouse to the hillsides of the gardens.
Volunteers are asked to bring water for drinking, lunch and garden hand tools, especially a trowel. Dress appropriately for the weather with boots or shoes suitable for irregular surfaces and bring a mask.
Wenatchee
Tickets for All Service Club luncheon now available
Tickets are available for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival All Service Club and Community Luncheon scheduled for June 9 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon. Tickets are $25 each or $225 for a table of 10.
Keynote speaker will be John Norlin, a Wenatchee High School graduate and co-founder of CharacterStrong, an organization that provides training and curriculum for schools internationally.
Teams can still register for the Washington Trust Bank Apple Blossom Golf Tournament at the Highlander Golf Course on May 13. Three team slots are still available for sign-up. Packages range from $700 to $850 and include tournament swag and goodie bags, entry into multiple contests, a sack lunch and more.
To purchase tickets for either event, visit appleblossom.org or contact the festival office at 662-3616, or visit 2 S. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee.
The 2021 Apple Blossom Festival originally scheduled to begin later this month has been postponed to June 3-13.
— Cala Flamond, World staff