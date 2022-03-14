Wenatchee
Miss East Cascades competition Saturday
The 10th annual Miss East Cascades 2022 competition will be held Saturday at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Miss East Cascades candidates represent Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
Six candidates will vie for the Miss East Cascades crown.
The Miss East Cascades Scholarship Organization is a preliminary of the Miss America Organization. Candidates compete for over $8,000 in scholarships based on talent, private interviews, onstage interviews followed by a social impact initiative pitch, and red carpet evening wear. The winner will move on to compete for the title of Miss Washington and potentially Miss America.
Reigning Miss Washington Maddie Louder will be perform onstage Saturday, as will the current Miss Washington Outstanding Teen Chloe Furnstahl.
For more information, visit misseastcascades.com.
Wenatchee
School district presents Well Being Project webinar
The Wenatchee School District has announced the next Well Being Project webinar, “Building the Social-Emotional Foundation to Elevate the Whole Child.”
The webinar will take place Wednesday 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will focus on deepening the social and emotional understanding of learning and effective strategies to regulate emotions.
Certified DBT (dialectical behavior therapy) therapist Dr. Elizabeth Dexter-Mazza will share information on her DBT learning curriculum taught in schools. Dexter-Mazza is a licensed psychologist who provides training and consultation to mental health providers and schools internationally.
The webinar is free and open to parents and family members, students and school staff. Registration is required and can be completed at bit.ly/buildingSEL.
For more information on the Well Being webinars and a list of upcoming video releases and presentations, visit wenatcheeschools.org/thewellbeing.
Wenatchee
Dispute resolution center offering mediation training
The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center will offer a 40-hour Basic Mediation Training course that will take place March 25-27 and April 2-3 at the WVDRC, 5 S. Wenatchee Ave. #201.
The course is for anyone interested in more effective ways to deal with work, home or classroom conflict, and those in the legal, counseling or education field who wants to receive relevant professional training.
The course will teach the process of mediation, communication skills and ways to promote peaceful and constructive resolutions to conflict. Trainees who have completed the course are eligible to begin a mediation practicum to become a certified volunteer mediator with the WVDRC.
The registration fee is $540 per person or $440 per person for groups of three or more from the same organization. Course materials will be provided and registration will close March 18.
To register, visit wvdrc.org/events. For more information, email info@wvdrc.org or call (509) 888-0957.
—Cala Flamond, World staff