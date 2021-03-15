Wenatchee
Free fall-reduction webinar offered
Prestige Senior Living East Wenatchee and Colonial Vista are inviting community members to attend a free 90-minute webinar at 1 p.m. Thursday to learn how to reduce the risk of falling at home.
The webinar will be hosted by Adrian Cagigas, a licensed athletic trainer and senior fitness expert, who will explain the factors that increase fall risk and provide attendees with resources to reduce it.
To RSVP for the webinar, visit prestigecanhelp.com.
Dispute resolution center offers mediation training
The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center is offering a 40-hour Basic Mediation Training course over five days — April 20-22 and 28-29.
The course, approved by Resolution Washington and the Washington Mediation Association, is for anyone wanting to learn effective ways to deal with conflict situations, or is in a field that needs relevant professional training.
Trainees who complete the course are eligible to begin a mediation practicum to become a certified volunteer mediation with the WVDRC. Training is approved for 40 clock hours for educators; CLE credits for attorneys are pending.
Course materials will be provided. Registration fee is $535 per person. For groups of three or more from the same organization, registration is $425 per individual. Registration closes April 14.
For more information or to register, visit wvdrc.org/events or contact the WVDRC at info@wvdrc.org or by calling 888-0957.
— Cala Flamond, World staff