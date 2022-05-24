Grace Van Well to compete in national Special Olympics
Grace Van Well has qualified to compete in the swimming portion of the Special Olympics USA Games, June 6-10. The games run June 5-12, in Orlando, Florida. She will be competing in freestyle and butterfly swimming.
In 12 years of competing in Special Olympics, she has won over 25 medals, including nine golds. Van Well, 23, taught herself to swim when she was 10 years old because she enjoys the sport and “loves to go fast,” according to information provided by the family.
She attended Wenatchee High School and competed with the swim team all four years, making it to state three times. She was the program's first female adaptive swimmer and was voted “Most Inspirational” her senior year.
Van Well works as an office assistant at her family's nursery, selling fruit trees. During her free time, she swims every Sunday morning.
Van Well is looking forward to competing against other athletes and going to Disney World to meet Princess Anna from the movie “Frozen.”
Guild Y fundraising for new outdoor patio
Hospital Guild Y is holding a fundraiser to support the new Chelan Valley Hospital.
The guild is selling etched paving bricks for the outdoor patio adjacent to the Orchards Cafe in the new hospital.
For a $100 donation, your name or the name of someone important will be sand-blasted onto a 4-inch-by-8-inch patio brick.
Forms are available at the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, 216 E. Woodin Ave. Cash and checks are accepted.
Donations are accepted until June 30 and will help pay for the brick patio and outdoor furniture. For more information, call (509) 682-3300 or email info@lcch.net.
