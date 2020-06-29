Wenatchee
Volunteer to distribute food to children in need
Small Miracles is seeking volunteers for the summer to help distribute food to children in need.
The organization will distribute at ten locations and five bus routes through Chelan and Douglas counties Monday through Thursday beginning July 6 through Aug. 6.
Volunteers only need to commit to an hour a day,
For a list of distribution sites or to sign up, visit smallmiraclesncw.org. For more information, call 423-1748 or email smallmiraclesncw@gmail.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff