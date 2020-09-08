Wenatchee
Walk to ‘Pay-it-Forward’ to your favorite charity
Peoples bank is inviting the communities of Chelan and Douglas counties to participate in a “Pay-it-Forward” virtual 5k or 10K before Oct.1. All entry fees will be donated to Lighthouse Ministries.
Any form of activity is welcome, including running, walking, biking, swimming and more. Participants who share a photo or video on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #PBVirtual5K10K will be entered to win one of three $500 prizes in the form of a donation to a charitable organization of their choice.
For more information or to register, visit peoplesbank-wa.com/virtual5k10k/.
Cashmere
Cashmere American Legion to hold fundraiser
The Cashmere American Legion Post and Auxiliary No. 64 have planned a yard sale fundraiser Sept. 11-12 at the Legion Hall, 401 Sunset Highway, Cashmere.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
The Cashmere American Legion supports veterans and awards annual scholarships with annual fundraisers and donations from other auxiliaries.
For more information, contact Linda Ingraham at 679-0243.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff