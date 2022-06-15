East Wenatchee
Rotary club hosting annual pikeminnow derby
East Wenatchee Rotary's annual Pikeminnow Derby will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and continuing through 11:30 a.m. Sunday, with more than $10,000 in cash and other prizes.
There will be fish-weighing stations at Wenatchee Riverfront Park; boat launching will be at the Wenatchee boat ramp at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., and Orondo River Park, 21553 Highway 97.
The awards ceremony will be held at Orondo River Park at 3 p.m. Monday for both adult and youth (14 and under).
Prize categories are total weight caught of less than 10 pounds, total weight of 10 pounds or more, most total weight caught, largest pikeminnow caught, and more.
The derby entry fee is $20 and can be purchased at Hooked on Toys, Bi-Mart, and Bob Feil Boats and Motors.
All event proceeds will go toward community service projects, and scholarships for graduating students, student clubs and activities at Eastmont High School.
The event is open to the public. For more information, call (509) 470-2780.
Wenatchee
Pet Parade planned for June 18
The Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary club is partnering with other nonprofits to host a Family Mutt Strut Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market, 7 Worthen St.
A photo station will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The theme for the parade is "Summer Beach Fun." The event is open to all pets; all pet parents are encouraged to dress their pets according to the theme for a chance to win prizes.
No registration is needed. There is no cost to participate in the parade. Pet food donations and supplies will be collected and given to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
Parade organizer include the Humane Society, Sunrise Rotary, Pybus Public Market, Firehouse Pet Shop and the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market.
Wenatchee
Wenatchee Convention Center will host veterans event
The Department of Washington Disabled American Veterans will hold its annual department convention at the Wenatchee Convention Center. The four-day convention begins on Wednesday. The group will chart the course for how the state will serve its veterans throughout the year.
The nonprofit charity is celebrating its 100-year anniversary serving disabled veterans, with 80 veterans expected to attend.
A banquet is planned for 6 p.m. Friday and will feature speakers Edward E. Hartman, DAV inspector general, who served in the Persian Gulf War, and Susan M. Henry, past national commander for the DAV auxiliary.
On Saturday, the group will elect new state-level officers for the coming year.
Wenatchee
Tree fruit charity awards more than $1M in scholarships
The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) has awarded more than $1 million worth of scholarships to 318 students this year.
Scholarships are sponsored by the tree fruit industry through various fundraisers, endowments and annual donations.
The majority of scholarships were awarded to renewing students. Another 100 went to new students. Students in Adams, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Franklin, Grant, Hood River, Kittitas, Okanogan, Umatilla, Walla Walla and Yakima counties received scholarships this year.
WAEF scholarships are given to students whose families have ties to the tree fruit industry, specifically apples, pears and cherries. In most instances, the parents of recipients are employed in orchards and warehouses.
For the list of North Central Washington students who received scholarships, visit wwrld.us/waefscholars.
— Jenni Rodas, World staff