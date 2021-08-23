Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services has scheduled two drive-in movie events at the Town Toyota Center in September.
The movie “Moana” will play Sept. 10 and “Beethoven” will play Sept. 18; both movies will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Concessions — including kettle corn, ice cream, tacos and beverages — will be available for purchase.
For more information or to register, call (509) 888-3284. Space is limited.
NCW
Grant open for cultural nonprofits affected by COVID-19
Nonprofit Humanities Washington is now accepting applications for a grant program called Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP). The grants support nonprofit cultural organizations in Washington state that provide humanities programming and are facing financial challenges due to coronavirus.
Grants of up to $15,000 are available for either general operation support or specific projects. Applications teke less than 30 minutes and the deadline for applications is Sept. 23.
Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit is eligible to apply and applicants must meet the threshold for required humanities programming laid out in the application guidelines.
Organizations serving and led by members of traditionally under-resourced communities are especially encouraged to apply.
The Community Foundation of NCW has reopened its Regional Impact Grant.
The grant has been on hold for the last two years and returns with a changed criteria to respond to the impacts of nonprofits during the height of the pandemic.
The new changes include new quarterly offerings instead of annual, and nonprofits can apply for one of two grant funding options — $4,000 or $10,000. The changes will help to increase funding opportunities and support for more organizations.
The grant is open to 501(c)(3) public charities, government agencies, tribal agencies, faith-based organizations and fiscally sponsored programs serving Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties. Nonprofits are eligible for core operating support and other agencies will be eligible for program-specific support.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.