Wenatchee
Misawa sister city trip applications open
Applications for the 2021 Misawa sister city delegation trip to Japan are now open.
The trip is open to students seventh through 12th grade and adults. Delegates will spend three days in Tokyo and five days in Misawa with homestay families. The experience includes learning about Japanese culture and representing the Wenatchee Valley during Misawa’s summer festival, which typically takes place in August.
The approximate cost is $2,500 per delegate. Applications are available at wenatcheevalleymisawa.org/apply or by contacting LaVerne Bergstrom at 884-3865.
Wenatchee
WVC to hold virtual financial aid night
Wenatchee Valley College has planned a virtual financial aid night for students and members of the public from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 and Nov. 18.
The event is free and will take place over Zoom; participants don’t need a Zoom account to use the video conferencing software.
The zoom link is wvc.zoom.us/j/82698044294 and the meeting ID is 826 9804 4294.
Students can receive help filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or the Washington Application for State Financial Aid.
Students must come prepared with their 2019 tax forms, their parents' 2019 tax forms if filing as dependent, their W-2 tax statements, their parents' W-2 tax statements if filing as dependent and both their Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID and their parents' FSA ID.
Students and parents are encouraged to create an FSA account before the event. Assistance will be available in English and Spanish.
Wenatchee
Pybus presents virtual ‘Be Red Cross Ready’ course
Pybus University is presenting a virtual “Be Red Cross Ready” presented by members of the Red Cross as a bonus course for its fall 2020 series in conjunction with the Wenatchee Valley’s 30th Make a Difference Day.
The course, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, will teach viewers how to prepare yourself, your family, and your community in the event of an emergency or disaster.
The class will be held via Zoom and will require a password to enter the class. The link and passcode will be emailed to participants prior to the class.
For more information or to register for the event, visit wwrld.us/37kq7fz.
— Cala Flamond, World staff