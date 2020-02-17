Cashmere
Royalty court selection pageant is March 1
Cashmere will crown a new queen at its annual royalty court selection pageant.
The event will take place at 4 p.m. March 1 at the Cashmere Middle School Auditorium.
The pageant will be hosted by Josh and Lacey Price and the reigning 2019 Cashmere Royalty: Queen Johanna Christensen, Princess Faith Acton and Princess Katherine Silva.
The audience will learn about 2020 Cashmere Royalty candidates Riley Yonaka and Shaelynn Fitzpatrick and enjoy a performance by the Junior Royalty Camp.
The Royalty Court will spend the year promoting Cashmere throughout the state and parts of Canada. Yonaka and Fitzpatrick will both receive a $1,000 scholarship provided by the Cashmere Rotary Club, as well as scholarships donated by other sources.
Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $7 for students, $10 adults or $45 for a family (up to 5).
For more information, contact Valerie Carney at 670-4312.
Wenatchee
Community invited to free geology seminar
Join Dr. Audrey Huerta for the third Science in Our Valley seminar from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension center, 1100 N. Western Ave.
The presentation is titled “Geology of Antarctica: Hot Science on a cold Continent.” Huerta, an associate professor in Central Washington University's geology department, will discuss the results of the 10-year international project POLENET and share challenges and rewards of Antarctic field work.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information or for those interested in receiving professional clock hours, visit wwrld.us/2tZF6Kx.
Wenatchee
Foothills PTSA hosts pop-up bookstore
The Foothills Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) invites the community to the Barnes and Noble book sale at the LocalTel Events Center in Pybus Public Market.
The event will take place 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
There will be various books for adults, young adults and children, as well as books in Spanish.
Proceeds will benefit student programs at Foothills Middle School.
NCW
Host an exchange student this year
Forte International Exchange Association is sponsoring visiting international students ages 15-17 for an academic year or semester seeking host families in the area.
Exchange students are from countries such as Brazil, Norway, China and Germany and share their own culture and traditions while learning their host family's traditions.
Host families can be married or single adults aged 25 years or older, with or without children. Host families will provide a room or shared room, three meals a day and share American culture as well as learn about a new one.
Host families may select a student that fits their family best. All Forte students speak English, bring their own money for personal expenses and are fully medically insured.
For more information or to become a host family, visit forteexchange.org, call Tiffany Kanally at (509) 979-2693 or email tiffanyk@forteexchange.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff