Wenatchee
Donate items at pet supply drive
Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary Club members will collect pet supplies for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society at the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Members will be under a gold and blue canopy at the entrance to the outdoor market to collect supplies and cash donations.
Rotarians will also take over the farmers market volunteer duties for the day, including greeting customers, helping vendors set up and break down stalls and carrying packages for shoppers.
For a list of most-needed pet supplies, visit wenatcheehumane.org/wishlist.
East Wenatchee
Free car seat checkup event at Town Toyota
A free car seat check-up event is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Town Toyota, 500 3rd St. S. E.
The drive-thru event will assist drivers with ensuring their car seats are secure or help in the transition to the next recommended car seat. A team of local technicians will also assist in installing new car seats.
For more information, email East Wenatchee Police Officer Ivy Jacobsen at ijacobsen@eastwenatcheewa.gov.
Wenatchee
Join Class with a Glass for charity event Sept. 15
Class with a Glass will host a charity paint night with Rachael Lundin on Sept. 15 beginning with an open house at 5:30 p.m. and classes starting at 6:30 p.m. at 134 N. Mission St.
Lundin was selected to be one of 12 people participating in the annual charity ride Gobi Gallop. The charity is organized by the Veloo Foundation to raise funds for impoverished children living in Mongolia. Lundin’s goal is to raise $3,500 by July 2022
The theme of the paint night with acrylics will be “Gobi Gallop.’’ and painters will learn about Lundin’s personal journey as well as the annual charity ride — which spans 435 miles in 10 days in the longest charity ride in the world.
Tickets are $50 per person and funds raised from the event will go to providing children in Mongolia with healthy meals, school supplies and books for the school library.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wwrld.us/3xFwEuN.
Leavenworth
Learn how to save seeds at free class
The Wenatchee River Institute will offer a free seed-saving class on Sept. 15 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the E. Lorene Young Community Garden in Leavenworth.
Brittany Thurlow from the Plant Ally will team up with the WRI to show participants how to select suitable plants for seed saving and how to harvest and store seeds. Other topics that will be discussed include wild seed varieties and proper cold-stratification processes to ensure seed germination.
Dried seed pods will be provided for practice harvesting, but participants are encouraged to bring extras to share.
No registration is required for the event.
For more information, visit wenatcheeriver institute.org.
