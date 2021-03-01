Wenatchee
Red Cross urges blood donations to overcome shortfalls
The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to sign up for donations to help ensure blood is available for patient emergencies.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center implements the highest standards of safety and infection control, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings, as well as additional precautions. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
Here are some upcoming donation opportunities:
- March 1, 1:30 to 7 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
- Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
- Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Wenatchee, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave.
- March 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Pyblic Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
- March 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Eastmont Parks, 230 N. Georgia Ave., East Wenatchee
— Cala Flamond, World staff