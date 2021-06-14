Wenatchee
Sunrise Rotary pitching in at Farmers Market
Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary Club members will assist the Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Rotarians will assume volunteer duties for the day, including helping vendors set up and take down their stalls, greeting customers and carrying packages for shoppers.
Treats and water will also be given out to visiting pets and biodegradable airplanes will be handed out to children.
A pet parade will also be featured at the market at 10:30 a.m. There will be no charge for the event but the Rotary club will be collecting donations of pet foods and supplies to be given to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.
For more information, visit wenatcheesunriserotary.org.
Leavenworth
Family Fun Day coming to Lions Club Park
UV CARES will host a free Family Fun Day on June 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at Lions Club Park in Leavenworth.
The event will include games, entertainment, treats, prizes and educational information from several Upper Valley organizations including UV CARES. The nonprofit mental health organization offers affordable mental health services with in-person and online teletherapy options.
For more information, visit uvcares.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff