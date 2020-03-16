Wenatchee
Genealogical society showcases British Isles in March
For the month of March the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society (WAGS) will showcase its collection of resources on the British Isles.
From the wealthy and powerful to the desperately poor and anywhere in between, you may find something about your ancestors in vital records, passenger lists, censuses or a history book.
Four helpful webinars are listed on the wags-web.org website to help you get started with your research.
WAGS library hours and activities have been cancelled until further notice.
Waterville
Tree and shrub sale now open
The 31st annual South Douglas Conservation District tree and shrub sale is now open for orders.
Pictures of native and adapted trees, shrubs and wildflowers are available to browse on the district's website, southdouglascd.org.
Order by March 23 and pick up at the Waterville Fairgrounds on April 4. Order forms are available on the website.
Contact Carol Cowling at 745-9160 for more information or to have a catalog mailed to you.
— Cala Flamond, World staff