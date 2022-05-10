Purchase Access

Rock Island

Sound the Alarm event will promote smoke alarm use

Douglas County has partnered with The American Red Cross to help install more than 100 free smoke alarms for families in the Rock Island Community in a Sound the Alarm event.

The American Red Cross is requesting volunteers for the event to assist with the installation of smoke detectors and to share fire safety information with residents from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 14.

No prior experience is needed; training will be provided before the teams visit homes. Those interested in volunteering can register at redcross.org/nwhomefire.

Rock Island residents who need a smoke alarm can request installation during the event by calling and scheduling an appointment with Douglas County Fire District 2 at (509) 884-6671.

All services will be free and available to people in need.

Wenatchee

Nick’s Bricks returns to Pybus on May 21

The annual Nick’s Bricks Lego event will return to Pybus Public Market on May 21.

Volunteers and Lego creations and volunteers are needed for the event. Those wishing to submit a Lego creation must provide a brief description of the entry, contact information and an estimate on the size of the display

For those wishing to volunteer, tasks will range from display and general setup to distribution of Lego kits, Lego cookies, construction hats and other Lego items in the event center. All volunteers will be provided colored aprons to wear but are requested to wear a plaid or flannel shirt.

For more information, email kvitulli@hotmail.com or text (206) 619-4364.

The event is a live, in-person exhibit held in the LocalTel Event Center. It gives Lego enthusiasts a chance to show off their creations and for fans to appreciate the hard work and talent of the creators.

The event is named in memory of Nicholas (Nick) Vitulli who died in 2016 while hiking in Africa. Nick’s parents, Kevin and Jayne Vitulli, created the Nicholas H. Vitulli Memorial Fund through the Community Foundation of North Central Washington to honor their son by giving children in the region the opportunity to play with Legos and share his love of them.

— Cala Flamond, World staff



