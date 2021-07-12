NCW
Red Cross urges community to donate blood
The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage of all types — especially O — and healthy donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demands.
Donors who give until July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card va email and automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year. For more information visit rcblood.org/fuel.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Here are some upcoming donation opportunities:
- July 19, noon to 5 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
- July 20, noon to 5 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ
- July 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ
- Aug. 2, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ
- Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ
- Aug. 4, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St.
- Aug. 5, 2 to 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10170 Titus Road, Leavenworth
- Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., King's Orchard Church of Christ
— Cala Flamond, World staff