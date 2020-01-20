Wenatchee
Non-profit plans fundraising Speakeasy
Teams Learning Center will host a Speakeasy event from 7 to 10 p.m. Jan. 25 at the PMOE Ballroom, 27 S. Chelan Ave.
The event is to raise funds for its classes and parent mentoring program. The evening will include food and drink vendors, as well as a silent auction with items from the Hair Loft, Gypsy Lotus, Worx, Seattle Yoga Lounge, Yeti Chocolates, Seattle Mariners tickets and more.
Performances include music by Well-Strung Quartet and burlesque from Moxie Rose and the Radar Dames.
Teams Learning Center is a fully-licensed, part-time, drop-in, non-profit child development center with adult instruction in the field of early childhood education.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wwrld.us/2NRKy99.
Wenatchee
Columbia Valley requests volunteers for Girls on the Run
Coach registration for Columbia Valley’s Girls on the Run is now open.
Girls on the Run, organized locally by Columbia Valley Community Health, is an activity-based program for girls in grades 3-5. Each session is led by trained volunteer coaches who guide and mentor the girls.
The 10-week program incorporates running to teach critical life skills, encourage personal development and foster team building and community service. Teams meet twice a week for 75-90 minutes, and the program ends with all teams participating in a 5K event on May 16.
Columbia Valley is seeking coaches to provide leadership and facilitate the program with small teams of 8 to 15 girls.
Coaches do not need to be runners but must be at least 18 years of age to serve as an assistant or 21 to serve as a head coach. All volunteers must complete a background check and attend a training session.
For more information, visit wwrld.us/2tSTPpY.
NCW
Applications open for Stronger Schools grant
The Community Foundation of NCW is accepting applications for its Stronger Schools grant open to public schools and school districts serving pre-k-12th grade students in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
The grant will offer up to $5,000 for programs that enrich school experiences for students, support teacher development and other activities that allow schools to achieve their goals.
One application may be submitted per school but can include several projects. However each school can only be awarded a limit of $5,000. School districts can apply separately with a $5,000 limit as well.
The application deadline is March 15. Grants will be awarded in June and support the 2020-21 school year.
For more information or to apply, visit cfncw.org/strongerschools.
Omak
Housing Authority celebrates homelessness advocates
The Housing Authority of Okanogan County (HAOC) invites the community to attend a Jan. 28 reception to honor the 2019 Homeless Hero and Landlord of the year.
The reception will take place at Omak City Hall, 2 Ash St N. The event will celebrate Christina Bartell as Homeless Hero and Greg and Charlene Helm, Landlords of the Year.
Bartell works as a nurse at Confluence Health, and frequently provides care to patients facing homelessness or in a housing crisis, advocating for them by connecting them with HAOC resources or contacting landlords for clients in need.
The Helms choose to work with HAOC clients, ensuring their rental units are safe and affordable for clients and often notifying HAOC when they anticipate a vacancy.
For more information, call 422-3721.
— Cala Flamond, World staff