Leavenworth
Join the Wenatchee River Institute for indigenous language class
Join the Wenatchee River Institute as it hosts Annette Timentwa — language curriculum coordinator for the Colville Confederated Tribes Language Department — for a five-week basic introductory class on the nxaʔamxčín language.
The course begins on Oct. 27 and will occur every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. virtually via Zoom. Classes will cover Moses-Columbian language history, phonetics/orthography, vocabulary and grammar. Audio, visual and video tools will be utilized to cover basic linguistic concepts and history.
The cost of the class will follow the WRI’s pay-what-you-can structure, with the class limited to 24 participants. Part of the funds collected will go to the Colville Confederated Tribes Language Program. Registration is required.
For more information or to register for the class, visit wenatcheeriverinstitute.org.
Wenatchee
Donate socks to those in need this October
Peoples Bank is taking up its “Socktober” campaign again in an effort to gather socks for non-profit organizations serving the homeless.
Donations of new, unopened pairs of socks will be accepted at all Peoples Bank branch locations during October.
The bank will also donate $1 for every pair of socks donated to the Wenatchee Rescue Mission.
More than 12,000 pairs of socks were donated during the bank's 2018 and 2019 campaigns.
NCW
Nonprofits invited to participate in annual Give NCW
The annual Give NCW online fundraising campaign will start on Thanksgiving Day and running through Dec. 31.
Nonprofits invited to participate are 501(c)(3) public charities in good standing and headquartered in Chelan, Douglas or Okanogan counties, excluding the Methow Valley, and are also previous grantees of the Community Foundation.
Eligible nonprofits wishing to participate can sign up at cfncw.org/givencwparticipation.
Individuals wishing to donate to organizations in the Methow Valley can donate through Give Methow at cfncw.org/givemethow through Oct. 31.
Minimum donation is $10 and 100% of proceeds directly support the participating nonprofits.
NCW
Impact grant applications open for eligible organizations
The Community Foundation of NCW is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations providing health and human services.
Eligible nonprofits must be 501(c)(3) public charities, government agencies excluding schools, tribal agencies, faith-based organizations and fiscally sponsored programs in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
Nonprofits are eligible for core operating support but all other agencies must apply for program-specific support.
There are two funding request options — $4,000 and $10,000.
The third-quarter cycle will open on Feb. 15 to arts and culture, education, environment and public or social benefit organizations.
For more information or to apply, visit cfncw.org/regionalimpactgrant.
Chelan
Visit Chelan on Oct. 31 for a spooky drive downtown
The community is invited to drive through downtown Chelan this Halloween to receive goody bags from 5 to 7 p.m.
To participate in the Drive-thru Trick-or-Treat route on Oct. 31, vehicles will stage in the high school parking lot and proceed to Woodin Avenue to cross the bridge. A spookily decorated downtown and characters will greet visitors as they drive through.
For those wishing to participate, there will be an opportunity to enter a “car-stume” contest before receiving a trick or treat goody bag at the end of the procession.
The Historic Downtown Chelan Association is organizing the “car-stume” contest, awarding Chamber Bucks for the family with the most creative costume for their car and passengers. First place will be awarded $250 Chamber Bucks, second place is $100, and third place will be $50.
To participate, cars and passengers must be dressed up in Halloween attire and choose a creative team name for the online voting process. Cars must enter the staging route and drive down the halloween route.
The community will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite “car-stumes” online at historicchelan.org/halloween.
— Cala Flamond, World staff