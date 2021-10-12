Wenatchee
Deadline approaches for Rotary-sponsored essay contest
Wenatchee Valley Rotary has announced its first peacebuilding essay contest to mark 100 years of peace and conflict resolution/prevention as a Rotary International area of focus. The club is commemorating its centennial year by encouraging area youth to think about the history of peacebuilding and how they can grow “positive peace” in their community.
Students must write a five-paragraph essay answering the question, “How can youth create conversations about peacebuilding in our community?”
The essay is open to any high school student in Wenatchee; first-place winner will receive a $300 cash prize, while the second-place winner will receive $200.
The contest deadline for entries is Friday; winners will be announced on World Polio Day, Oct. 24. Entrants are invited to an ice cream social and preview of a proposed Peace Pole Garden at Rotary Park.
For more information, visit wwrld.us/3mMjbh0.
Wenatchee
Join the second Make a Difference Day planning meeting
The second Make a Difference Day planning meeting for nonprofit organizations and volunteers is planned for 4 p.m. Wednesday in the LocalTel Event Center in Pybus Public Market.
The meeting is meant to share project information, talk logistics of events, gather marketing material and more. The meeting will be held in-person and also virtually via Zoom. For more information or to register, visit wwrld.us/3oHsX6Z.
When posting project information to the Make a Difference Day website — wenatcheemkdd.com — be sure to include a project location, detailed information on how people can participate and contact information for people to call for additional information.
For those having issues posting projects to the website, email project information to Mary Henson at pybusu@gmail.com.
Make a Difference Day is Oct. 23.
Wenatchee
Landscape renovations begin at Wenatchee Rescue Mission
Wenatchee Rescue Mission — formerly known as Hospitality House — has begun a landscape renovation that will be the first of four tree plantings scheduled over the next two years with seven large shade trees being planted on the property.
This planting is part of a $8,089 grant that begins the long-term process of renovating the landscape of the property to benefit people and wildlife. The grant was awarded by the state Department of Natural Resources’ Urban and Community Forestry Program and is part of an annual program which selects projects across the state that help communities and non-profits to inventory, plant and maintain public trees.
A variety of undesirable trees and noxious weeds have been taking over parts of the property and reducing the quality of wildlife habitat and degrading the environment for people in transition. The funding awarded to WRM is to improve site irrigation, remove undesirable trees and plant desirable trees and native shrubs.
Leavenworth
Learn about chanterelles at Wenatchee River Institute class
The Wenatchee River Institute will host a class on chanterelle mushrooms Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the institute, 347 Division St.
Community Programs Manager Rachel Bishop will teach participants on the basics of mushroom identification and safety tips for foraging.
A majority of the class will be spent foraging for chanterelles and observing other species. There is no guarantee that chanterelles will be found but lessons will include what key habitat features to look for.
Cost of the class is $40 for non-members and $30 for WRI members. The workshop is limited to 13 participants. To register, visit wenatchee riverinstitute.org.
Omak
Blood drive to be held at Mid-Valley Clinic next week
Mid-Valley Hospital and Clinic and Vitalint Blood Donation will team up to hold a blood drive on Monday from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m in the parking lot of Mid-Valley Clinic, 529 Jasmine St.
The drive will take place inside the Vitalint mobile unit, which will be stationed outside the clinic.
Social distancing will be enforced and anyone feeling well and free of illness symptoms are eligible to donate. All potential donors will be screened for COVID-19 related symptoms and checked to ensure temperatures are normal.
Appointment slots are available and donors can visit vitalint.org or call (877) 258-4825 and use code “Omak Community” to register.
For more information, contact Richard Morales at (509) 861-2500 or moralesr@mvhealth.org.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
Wenatchee
NCW Libraries program helps prep for the winter blues
Learn strategies for dealing with the winter blues at a free virtual program offered by NCW Libraries.
The program, at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, will feature Dr. Patrick Carrillo, a licensed psychologist and clinical director for outpatient behavioral health at Confluence Health. Carrillo will offer strategies for dealing with the winter blues.
Those participating in the meeting will have the opportunity to ask questions through a chat feature, which Carrillo will answer live.
To register for this event, go to ncw libraries.org and click on “Events” to find it on the calendar.
— Ian Dunn, World staff