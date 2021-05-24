Wenatchee
Volunteers needed for Apple Blossom Festival
The Apple Blossom Festival has put the call out for volunteers to help in the information booth and the Blossoms and Brews beer garden, both at Memorial Park.
This year’s festival, originally scheduled to start in late April, has been rescheduled for June 3-13.
To sign up for a volunteer slot, visit appleblossom.org and click on the “Volunteer for the 2021 Apple Blossom Festival” link near the top of the page.
For information, call the festival office at (509) 662-3616.
Okanogan
Tunk Valley Cemetery cleanup is Sunday
The Tunk Valley Cemetery Association will hold its annual clean-up day from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Tunk Valley Cemetery.
There will be no potluck this year.
Volunteers are asked to bring a rake for the cleanup.
For information, call (509) 429-1482 or email Vicv1444@gmail.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff