Learn about fungi on a Wenatchee River Institute field trip
The Wenatchee River Institute and the Puget Sound Mycological Society are inviting the community to a fall fungi field trip Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wenatchee River Institute, 347 Division St.
The Puget Sound Mycological Society will begin with a safety briefing before taking groups of people out to different locations for fungi foraging and collection. The class will teach the basics of foraging and give participants an idea of the habitat to look for based on the season.
Guided trips will forage for about three hours and the ground walked on may be uneven. There is no guarantee to find good, edible mushrooms. Groups will return to the WRI to have mushrooms identified and for a group potluck.
The workshop is free and limited to 30 participants. Registration is not required but highly recommended to ensure a spot.
Chelan Valley Hope is searching for candidates to serve on its volunteer board of directors.
CVH is a non-profit organization that provides those in need with assistance to avoid eviction or shut-off of utilities and provide gas and food vouchers, emergency shelter, winter clothing, personal hygiene items and other forms of assistance.
Potential candidates should have a background that includes service to others, law, grant writing, leadership, non-profit experience, strategic planning, marketing, health care or mental health background, social services, records secretary, facilities management, English-Spanish bilingual, business management or social media management.
The board meets virtually via Zoom on the second Thursday of each month.
Those interested in being considered for a board director position, contact Michal Gibb at (425) 239-1715; send a short resume to michael@chelanvalleyhope.org.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
