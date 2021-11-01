Chelan
Join open house at the Community Center at Lake Chelan
The community is invited to an outdoor open house at the new location of The Community Center at Lake Chelan, 103 Bighorn Way, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The open house aims to answer the community’s questions about the project. There will be hotdogs, brats, beverages, live music and information about partners and future tenants of the new building.
Attendees will include general contractor Rimmer and Roeter, Seven Acres Foundation Board directors and the operations committee of the Community Center.
Construction of the project broke ground in Oct. 2020 and the target date for the opening of the community center is fall of 2022.
The Seven Acres Foundation is continuing fundraising efforts for the CCLC. For more information or to donate to the campaign, visit sevenacresfoundation.org.
Leavenworth
Learn about macrame at WRI workshop
The Wenatchee River Institute will hold a macrame class from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 at its learning center, 347 Division St.
Participants will learn the fundamental macrame knots and how to use them to create a plant hanger that they can take home at the end of the workshop. Supplies to be provided will include organic cotton cord, wood beads and pots.
The cost of the workshop is $45 for non-members and $35 for WRI members. The class is limited to 15 participants; registration is online-only.
For more information or to register, visit wenatcheeriver institute.org.
Wenatchee
WVC offers workshop on student financial aid
Wenatchee Valley College invites students and members of the public to attend a free virtual FAFSA/WASFA workshop Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m.
The event will take place over Zoom and students and parents can meet one-on-one with experts from WVC to receive help with their applications.
Assistance is available for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the Washington Application for State Financial Aid (WASFA). Students must have their 2020 tax form, W-2 tax statements and their FSA ID. If they’re filing as a dependent, they must have their parent’s 2020 tax forms and W-2 tax statements and their parent’s FSA ID.
To join the virtual meeting, visit wvc.zoom.us/j/89071286141.
Okanogan
Give Methow campaign is up and running
The annual Give Methow campaign that supports 37 nonprofits across the Methow Valley is open until Oct. 31.
The minimum donation is $10 and 100% of donations go to the nonprofits supported.
Those who support through the Give to All option on the site will have their donation matched up to $30,000 to be shared equally between all nonprofits.
Every Monday in October is Funday Mondays and every online donation made will be entered to win $500 to use on Give Methow.
All donations are tax deductible.
For more information or to donate, visit wwrld.us/38gL7ln. For assistance, call (509) 663-7716 or email jennifer@cfncw.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff