Wenatchee
Volunteer for Alzheimer’s walk planning committee
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Planning Committee will be holding a committee kick-off event from noon to 1 p.m. today at the Pybus Public Market board room. Lunch will be provided.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s can join the planning committee. The committee plans each Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, with members focusing on different aspects from recruiting teams, to distributing materials and securing sponsorships.
To learn more about volunteering, contact Erica Grissmerson at 207-7999 or emgrissmerson@alz.org.
Wenatchee
Nominations open for Teacher of the Year
North Central Educational Service District has announced nominations are open for the regional Teacher of the Year. The deadline to nominate is March 1.
School districts through the four-county service district are encouraged to nominate teachers for the award. Eligible teachers have a current certificate and work with students for at least 50% of their time and plan to continue teaching through 2020-21.
A committee will review all nominations and select a winner who will advance as the NCESD candidate for the State Teacher of the Year.
Nominations can be made on the OSPI website, wwrld.us/2UyvaT9.
Manson
Blue and White Excellence Awards nominations open
The Manson School Board is asking for community nominations of staff members who have made significant contributions to the lives of students and/or the greater Manson community.
The school board hopes to receive nominations from parents, students, former students and community members who have been involved in the schools.
Selection criteria will be for one certificated employee and one support staff employee.
Nominations will be accepted until noon on March 25. Winning nominees will be announced at the Manson School Board meeting at 6 p.m. on March 30.
Nomination forms are available online at the district website, manson.org, in both English and Spanish. For more information, call the district office at 687-3140.
— Cala Flamond, World staff