Wenatchee
National Center for Suicide Survivors plans virtual open house
The National Center for Suicide Survivors will host a virtual open house tour of its office, 330 King St., Suite 5.
The open house will include a question-and-answer session.
The tour will take place Sept. 23 beginning at noon on Facebook Live, facebook.com/helpforsuicide.
During the tour, health providers will learn how Intensive Suicide Survivors Treatment can provide care for patients and the community will learn how to help empower and support patients with training.
For more information, call 881-4059.
Wenatchee
Share your pet adoption story, win a prize
The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society invites pet owners who have adopted a pet to share how their pet has changed their life.
Petco, in partnership with BOBS from Sketchers, is granting more than $750,000 to qualified animal welfare organizations with awards ranging from $5,000 to a grand prize of a $100,000 Holiday Wishes grant from the Petco Foundation.
Through Sept. 23, adopters can submit their story at petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes highlighting and celebrating how adopted pets have changed their lives for the better, big and small. Submissions must include four photos to illustrate the story and can include videos. Adopters must contact WVHS for the organization’s point of contact, email and phone number to include in the submission.
Adopters with winning submissions will receive up to a $1,000 Petco shopping spree and other prizes.
Deadline for submission is 10 a.m. on Sept. 23 and winners will be announced during the holiday season. For more information and a full list of prizes and submissions visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes.
NCW
Join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 26
The annual North Central Washington Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Sept. 26 in a virtual format.
Traditionally held at Pybus Public Market, this year participants can view a local opening ceremony online and then walk individually or with family and friends in the location of their choice.
The public is also invited that day to visit a drive-by Promise Garden display honoring those impacted by the disease. Viewing will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Department of Transportation site on North Wenatchee Avenue, near McKittrick Street.
Registration is free and every participant will receive a welcome kit in the mail with five Walk to End Alzheimer’s flags to carry with them on walk day. Anyone who donates or raises $100 or more will also receive a 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt.
For more information or to register, visit act.alz.org/wenatchee or email emgrissmerson@alz.org.
Grant County
Energy Assistance program now open for registration
OIC of Washington's Energy Assistance Program has opened its winter season registration.
The program offers financial assistance to households at or below federal poverty guidelines to offset winter heating bills.
To be eligible, applicants must live in Grant County, fall within income guidelines, show proof of income for the previous three months and provide proof of identification for every member of the home.
The program office will be closed to all in-person appointments; appointments will be conducted over the phone. For more information or to register for an appointment, call 765-9206 or 1-800-833-6388.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff
Ephrata
Columbia Basin Foundation receives major gift
The estate of Wayne L. Bartelheimer recently gifted $600,000 to the Columbia Basin Foundation.
Bartelheimer, a Snohomish native who later became a successful dairy farmer in Othello, passed in 2019. He left orders for his estate to also make charitable gifts to the Columbia Basin Foundation, Eastern Washington University Foundation and the National Parkinson’s Foundation.
In 2021, the Wayne L. Bartelheimer Memorial Athletic Scholarship will launch in the CBF scholarship system. Graduating seniors or graduates from Adams or Grant County High Schools will be eligible to apply. The primary purpose of the scholarship is to provide funding for students who want to pursue collegiate athletics — intercollegiate, intramural or club programs — and who have demonstrated integrity, citizenship, motivation, academic success and financial need.
Based in Ephrata, the Columbia Basin Foundation manages 116 funds with 52 scholarship funds.
— Quincy Valley Post-Register