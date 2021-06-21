NCW
Donate blood through American Red Cross
The American Red Cross is urging healthy members of the community — especially those with type O blood — to consider donating.
Those who donate blood this month will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
Red Cross blood drives and donation centers follow the highest standards of safety and infection control, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donor and staff.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming donation dates and locations:
- June 23, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin Street S.W.
- June 23, 1 to 6 p.m., North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway, Manson
- June 24, 1 to 6 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 W Ash St.
- June 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Confluence Health, 820 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee
- June 28, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Weantchee
- June 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Public Market
- June 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Red Lion Hotel — Wenatchee, 1225 N. Wenatchee Ave.
- July 1, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, Pybus Public Market
- July 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, Cascadia Senior Living & Fieldstone Communities, 817 Red Apple Road, Wenatchee
- July 6, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King’s Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
- July 7, noon to 5 p.m., Oroville United Methodist Church, 908 Fir St.
- July 8, noon — 5 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 411 Western Ave., Tonasket
- July 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King’s Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
Wenatchee
Farmer market vouchers available for qualified seniors
Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington is distributing vouchers to qualified seniors residing in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan counties.
Vouchers will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis during June.
Qualifications for the voucher program are:
- Must be 60 years of age or older, or 55 or older for Native American or Alaska Native
- Must be a resident of Washington state
- Income must be below 185% of the Federal Poverty Level — $23,828 annual or $1,986 monthly income for one person, $32,227 annual or $2,686 monthly income for two people; for larger households, add $700 for each additional person.
To apply for the voucher program, contact the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program at (509) 886-0700, Ext. 235, or (800) 572-4459, Ext. 235, and leave your last name, first name, mailing address and phone number.
Vouchers will be mailed to those who return their completed and signed application and affidavit.
Vouchers are valid through Oct. 31 and can be redeemed at participating farmers markets and farm stores in Washington state.
For more information, visit aaccw.org.
—compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff