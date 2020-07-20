East Wenatchee
TCC store to give out school backpacks, supplies
TCC and Wireless Zone will host their annual School Rocks Backpack giveaway July 26 between 1 and 4 p.m. at TCC East Wenatchee, 280 Valley Mall Parkway.
Each TCC store will donate up to 180 backpacks and families can visit and receive one free backpack per child while supplies last. Backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Supplies included are pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more. Participating stores will take extra safety precautions and encourage social distancing and wearing face masks.
TCC and Wireless Zone stores will also be awarding five $10,000 college scholarships. Students in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can register at the store during the giveaway event. Entries will be accepted between July 24 and July 31
For more information, call 886-3300.
— Cala Flamond, World staff