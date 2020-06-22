NCW
Red Cross to test for COVID-19 antibodies
The American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test is authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the virus regardless of whether they have developed symptoms or not.
Antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days via the Red Cross Donor App or the donor portal at redcrossblood.org.
There continues to be an urgent need for donations as demand has increased in recent weeks as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood.
To protect the health and safety of staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill are asked to postpone their donation. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask.
To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767
Here is a list of upcoming donation opportunities:
- June 30, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pybus Public Market, 7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
- June 24, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Ephrata Recreation Center, 112 Basin Street S.W.
- June 23, 1 to 6 p.m., Community Center, 115 F St. S.W., Quincy
— Cala Flamond, World staff