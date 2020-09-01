Wenatchee
Annual Make a Difference Day returns in October
The Wenatchee Valley’s 30th Make A Difference Day will be held Oct. 24 and will be coordinated by the Pybus Foundation.
Organizers will hold a public planning and organizational meeting Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. for those wishing to participate.
The meeting will be conducted virtually; participants can register to attend at wwrld.us/2YHq88c. A Zoom link for the meeting will be emailed to participants a few days prior to the meeting.
Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to attend.
Organizers are asking that all planned projects be submitted to the website as soon as possible so members of the community can more quickly find and assist with donations or volunteers.
For more information, visit wenatcheemkdd.com or contact Mary Henson at 509-209-1547 or Barbara Harris at 509-888-3900.
Wenatchee
WAEF announces board elections
The Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF) recently elected board members and officers.
Dale Hall and Irene Birdsall of Wenatchee and Nate Fulton and Tyler Price of Yakima were elected to each serve three-year terms as members of the WAEF board of directors. All four have been involved in the tree fruit industry for multiple years and have a volunteer history with WAEF.
Due to COVID-19, current officers have been asked to remain in their officer roles for an additional year. Chris Willett, Wenatchee, was elected to serve a second year as chairman. Other officers include Jeff Fagg, Moses Lake, vice-chairman; Laurie Knebusch, Yakima, secretary; Dwaine Brown, Selah, treasurer. Bob Mast of East Wenatchee will remain on the executive committee as immediate past chairman.
Six current board members were elected to serve additional three-year terms on the board of directors: Bart Gebers, Wenatchee; LaVerne Bergstrom, Wenatchee; Darrin Belton, Zillah; Dennis Bigness, Pasco; Jeff Fagg, Moses Lake; and Laurie Knebusch, Yakima.
A complete list of the board of directors can be found at waef.org/board-of-directors/.
NCW
Donate blood for Childhood Cancer Awareness month
During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to give blood to support teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as anyone else in need of transfusions.
To make an appointment to donate, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask.
Here are some upcoming donation opportunities:
- Sept. 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
- Sept. 2, noon to 4:30 p.m., Oroville United Methodist Church, 908 Fir St.
- Sept. 3, noon to 5 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 411 Western Ave., Tonasket
- Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Charter College, 595 Grant Road, Suite 5, East Wenatchee
- Sept. 15, 1 to 5 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.
- Sept. 16, noon to 5 p.m., Omak Elks Lodge No. 1742 BPOE, 110 Ash St.
- Sept 17, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Barn, 51 Highway 20, Winthrop
- Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King’s Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave. Wenatchee
Wenatchee
Horan Estates, RLS Productions partner for WVC scholarships
Horan Estates Winery and RLS Productions have teamed up to raise funds for the annual scholarships awarded by the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation.
Normally the scholarships are funded by RLS Productions’ annual Concerts in the Gardens summer series. The 2020 series was cancelled due to the pandemic; this year scholarships will be funded by private donations and from the RLS Productions endowment account. Donations to the scholarship fund can be made at wvc.edu/Give.
The 2020 recipients of $1,000 scholarships are Douglas Brandt, Danielle Johnston, Shea Morgan and Ashley Thoroughman.
Wenatchee
Dispute resolution center offers online courses
The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center will offer Resolution Washington- and Washington Mediation Association-approved 40-hour Basic Mediation Training courses in September and October.
Trainees will learn the process of mediation, communication skills and conflict dynamics. The online courses are for anyone interested in becoming a certified volunteer mediator with the WVDRC, learning more effective ways to deal with conflict in work, home or classroom, or is working in a profession that requires relevant professional training.
Upon completion of the course, trainees are eligible to begin a mediation practicum to become a certified volunteer mediator with the WVDRC.
The classes will be offered virtually over five days and participants must attend the entire session. Course materials will be mailed to participants. A midweek course option will be offered Sept. 8-10 and 16-17. A weekend course option will be offered Oct. 2-4 and 17-18.
The registration fee is $565 per participant but an early-bird registration with payment in full is available for $515. For groups of three or more persons from the same organization, registration is $415 per participant.
For more information or to register, visit wvdrc.org/events, call 888-0957 or email info@wvdrc.org.
— Cala Flamond, World staff