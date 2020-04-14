Wenatchee
Walk MS Wenatchee goes virtual for 2020
Walk MS events through June are moving virtual and the Wenatchee 2020 event scheduled for April 18 will now take place in individual homes or with a social-distancing stroll around the block.
Walk MS brings together passionate people who connect in communities nationwide and raise funds to change the world for everyone affected by multiple sclerosis, an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system.
Fundraise through Facebook Fundraiser or the National MS Society website and challenge your friends and family to join you virtually.
Live events will also happen on the Walk MS facebook page at 9 a.m. every Saturday through May 16.
To sign up to register for the virtual event, visit wwrld.us/3e9CX11.
— Cala Flamond, World staff