Wenatchee
Food boxes offered for those quarantining at home
The COVID-19 Emergency Food Assistance Program (EFAP) is providing food boxes and crisis care kits to families who are isolating or quarantining at home.
Food boxes will be delivered to qualifying residences in Chelan and Douglas counties through the end of April. Services are provided by the Serve Wenatchee Valley and the Town Toyota Center.
Eligibility requirements include:
- Someone living in the home has tested positive for COVID-19 or been directly exposed to someone who has tested positive.
- Isolating or quarantining at home to limit exposure of the virus to the community.
- There is no secure access to food during the time of isolation and quarantine.
- The home address is in Chelan or Douglas county.
For access to the program, call 663-4673 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and request the Emergency Food Assistance Program.
Serve Wenatchee is responsible for receiving referrals and evaluating client eligibility. The referred family or person will be assessed for food needs including any allergies and the Town Toyota Center’s catering service, Beyond Creations, will provide and deliver the food box and care kits to the referred individual or family's residence within 48 hours.
Okanogan
Okanogan County Music Teachers and students present recital
Students of the Okanogan County Music Teachers Association will present their third virtual recital at 3 p.m. Saturday. It will be viewable on the group's facebook page, facebook.com/okanoganmta.
Teachers and students performing are:
- Teacher Roz Nau: Jocelyn Velasquez, Eliana Skelton, Zion Coleman, Amber Eppel, Savannah Coe, Evelyn Sheller
- Teacher Kathleen Christensen: Ben Huffstetler, David Huffstetler, Ace Pruitt, Pearl LaBounty, Leia Robeck, Max Robeck
- Teacher Lois Rhoads: Andrew Weddle, Owen Weddle, Teak Plank, Faith Lusk, Gwyndolyn Thompson, Lydia Thompson, Violet Thompson
For more information, call Nau at 433-8112.
NCW
WSU Extension Forestry to offer online class Saturday
The WSU Extension Forestry and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources are offering free winter classes online for the first time.
The virtual classes will run via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and will teach participants about forest health, creating animal habitats, preparing trees for climate change, protecting property from wildfire and more.
Designed to let you attend multiple workshops in the same day, the event will feature experts from a variety of state and local natural resource agencies. Participants can choose up to five sessions from 30 seminars, expert panels and roundtable discussions on a variety of topics.
Attendance is free but pre-registration is required by 5 p.m. Friday. To register or for a full list of workshops, visit wwrld.us/3pKHkEx or call WSU Extension Forestry at 425-357-6023.
Manson
Lake Chelan Boating Club offers scholarships
The Lake Chelan Boating Club is offering two $500 scholarships to be used at an accredited college or trade school for the 2021-22 school year.
Eligible high school students must apply before April 15 and be a graduate from either Manson or Chelan high schools, a senior who is home-schooled and living within the Manson or Chelan school districts, or have a parent who is a current LCBC member.
Applications and instructions can be found at lcboatingclub.com.
For more information, call 630-1066 or email info@lcboatingclub.com.
Wenatchee
Virtual conference offered on family history research
The annual RootsTech conference on family history is going virtual this year. The event offers free classes for all, from the beginning researcher to the expert.
More than 200,000 people are expected to participate in RootsTech Connect, which is being billed as the world’s largest online celebration of family, culture and heritage. Activities are scheduled to begin Thursday and continue through Saturday. To register and view a schedule of classes, visit rootstech.org.
The event is hosted by Family Search International, the largest genealogy organization in the world. It is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
For more information, contact local participant Cleo Hendricks at 668-8404 or cleohendricks38@gmail.com.
— Cala Flamond, World staff