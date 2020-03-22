Omak
Blood drive planned at Grocery Outlet
Vitalant will conduct a community blood drive in Omak from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at Grocery Outlet, 918 Engh Road.
There is an urgent shortage of blood across the country and community blood service providers are urging healthy and able donors to give blood to combat the shortage.
Giving blood is safe and blood drives are not gatherings. Do not donate if you are sick and check eligibility requirements before attending.
To sign up, call 877-258-4825 or visit myinbc.org and use the code OmakCommunity.
— Cala Flamond, World staff