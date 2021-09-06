Community invited to join 9/11 remembrance ceremony
The Annual Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 will be held at the site of the Spirit of America 9/11 Memorial at Riverside Park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the community is invited to honor those who lost their lives.
Keynote speaker for the event is David Beamer, father of Todd Beamer. The younger Beamer was one of the passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 who led the effort to regain control of the plane from the hijackers.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit 911memorialwa.org or contact Lisa Day by phone at (509) 884-4326 or email her at lisa@lisaday.com.
NCW
Funding applications open for Make a Difference Day
Make a Difference Day is Oct. 24 and funding applications are open for organizations wishing to participate.
Up to $200 is available for organizations and groups participating in community projects in the Wenatchee Valley for Make a Difference Day.
To be eligible to participate, organizations must have participated in Make a Difference Day in the previous year, must be a 501(c)(3) charity, agency or be sponsored by a qualifying agency. Funds can be used in a variety of ways to help implement or enhance the quality of volunteer efforts for a project.
Application deadline is Sept. 30. For a list of projects or to submit your own, visit wenatcheemkdd.com.
Wenatchee
Lions Club to host putting tournament fundraiser
The Greater Wenatchee Lions Club are sponsoring their 25th annual Putting for Sight tournament at 8 a.m., Sept. 18 at Desert Canyon professional putting course north of Orondo.
The cost is $20 per player and teams can consist of 2-4 players.
Prizes will be awarded for the lowest scores; raffle prizes will be available for participants.
Funds from the tournament help raise funds for those in the valley who cannot afford eye exams and/or eye glasses.
