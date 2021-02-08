Wenatchee
Paint a bowl for Empty Bowls
Inspirations Ceramic and Art Cafe has collaborated with the Chelan Douglas Community Action Council for the ninth annual Wenatchee Empty Bowls event.
Every Sunday from noon to 6 p.m until March 14 the community can visit Inspirations Cafe, 400 Ninth St. in Wenatchee, to pick up a bowl and painting kit or reserve a space to paint on-site.
Each donation to Empty Bowls comes with a bowl to paint with a variety of colors and technique tools. After painting, each bowl will be glazed and fired to create a safe and usable bowl. Pick-up dates will be announced and will include a free coupon for a free bowl of soup from local restaurants
To reserve a space to paint your bowl, take one home to paint or for more details about the event, visit the Inspiration’s website at inspirationsceramic.com/events or contact 888-2464.
All proceeds will benefit Chelan Douglas Community Action Council’s Food Distribution Center.
Wenatchee
Basic Mediation Training to be offered in March
The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center is offering a 40-hour Basic Mediation Training (BMT) course in March.
The Resolution Washington and Washington Mediation Association-approved course is available to anyone interested in becoming a mediator with the WVDRC, who would like to learn conflict resolution at work or home, or is in the legal, counseling or education field and needs relevant training.
Trainees who complete the course are eligible to begin a mediation practicum to become a certified volunteer mediator with WVDRC.
The course will be offered virtually over five days in March. Registration fee is $500 per person and includes course materials. The cost is $400 per person for groups of three or more from the same organization. Registration closes March 1.
Training is approved for 40 clock hours for educators; CLE and ethics credits for attorneys are pending.
For more information or to register, visit wvdrc.org/events, email info@wvdrc.org or call 888-0957.
Wenatchee
Scholarship opportunity for students in Chelan, Douglas counties.
The local chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) is offering a $1,000 non-renewable scholarship to one female senior at Eastmont High School and Wenatchee High School.
Eligible students with a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.0 are encouraged to apply at thewashboard.org. The scholarship is listed as “PEO, Chapter CC.”
Applicants will be judged on academic performance, school and community activities, financial need, volunteer service, employment, and educational and career goals.
The application deadline is April 5. For more information, call Linda Herrington at 888-0250.
Wenatchee
Deadline for WAEF scholarships draws near
The deadline for the Washington Apple Education Foundation scholarships is March 1.
Annually, the tree fruit industry awards $1 million in scholarships through WAEF to students raised in families with ties to state’s tree fruit industry.
To find scholarships, visit scholarshipresources.org or text the word Apple to 56512. A message will be sent in response with a link to access the foundation's application and scholarship information. Students will find a resources page with various templates, information on paying for college, and webinar recordings with tips on applying for scholarships.
General requirements for scholarships and application links are available at waef.org/scholarships. Students and parents can also call 663-7713 or email scholarships@waef.org.
— compiled by Cala Flamond, World staff