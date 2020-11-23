NCW
Red Cross urges community to donate blood
The American Red Cross is asking the community to consider donating blood to help patients in need of blood in the face of a growing shortage.
Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Red Cross donation drives follow the highest standards of safety and infection control and precautions, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
Here is a list of upcoming drives:
- Nov. 30, 1:30 to 7 p.m., King’s Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee
- Dec. 1, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., King’s Orchard Church of Christ
- Dec. 2, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., Cashmere United Methodist Church, 213 S. Division St.
- Dec. 3, 1 to 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10170 Titus Road, Leavenworth
- Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.
- Dec. 14, 1 to 7 p.m., Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th N.E., East Wenatchee
- Dec. 15, Noon to 5 p.m., Wenatchee Community Center
— Cala Flamond, World staff