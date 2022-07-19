The Alzheimer's Association is partnering with Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington to present a workshop titled "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia." It will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Aging & Adult Care of Central Washington, 270 9th St. N.E.
The workshop will discuss Alzheimer's disease stages and risk factors, the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia, and current research and treatments available to address symptoms.
The free event is open to the public. For more information or to register, call Alexis Bonoff at (509) 321-4579.
East Wenatchee
Verizon retailer giving away backpacks, school supplies
The local Verizon Authorized Retailer TCC and Wireless Zone store is hosting its annual school supplies and backpacks giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. July 31. The giveaway will take place at the store, 280 Valley Mall Parkway.
Families will also have a chance to enter their students to win a $10,000 college scholarship. To be eligible for entry, students must be in grades K-12. Five scholarships will be awarded randomly throughout the U.S.
Rock Island
Drive-thru food distribution event is planned
Sabey Data Centers and Microsoft are partnering with the nonprofit 2nd Harvest organization to arrange a Free Food Distribution event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., July 29 at Rock Island Elementary School, 5645 Rock Island Road.
No appointment or documentation is needed; free groceries will be available as supplies last. For more information visit, 2-harvest.org.
