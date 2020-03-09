Wenatchee
Science in our Valley plans ag technology talk
The WSU Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center invites the community from 4 to 5 p.m. on March 11 for another installment of the Spring 2020 Science in Our Valley Seminar series.
Dr. Claudio Stöckle, professor of biological systems engineering at Washington State University, will present “Technology for trade: new tools and new rules for water use efficiency in agriculture and beyond.”
Stöckle's research is in the Land, Air, Water Resources and Environmental Engineering (LAWREE) research emphasis area. His focus is on the development and application of analytical tools to study, understand and manage the interaction between soil, weather and crops.
The seminar is free and open to the public. For more information or for those interested in receiving professional clock hours, visit wwrld.us/2tZF6Kx.
Miss East Cascades to be crowned March 21
The annual Miss East Cascades Scholarship competition will be held at 7 p.m. March 21 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Miss East Cascades candidates represent Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
The six candidates vying for the Miss East Cascades 2020 crown are Blythe Wittig, Wenatchee High School/Wenatchee Valley College; Abby Faulk, Central Washington University; Makaila LaFreniere, Wenatchee High School; Olivia Schroeder, Central Washington University; Camryn Herron, Wenatchee Valley College; and Harleen Kaur, Central Washington University.
The Miss East Cascades crown winner will receive a $1,500 scholarship, first place runner-up will receive a $500 scholarship, and all other candidates will receive a $200 scholarship.
The program will have performances by Music Theatre of Wenatchee, Miss Washington Abbie Kondel and Wenatchee dance studios Dance Creations and Fabulous Feet.
The competition is a preliminary to the Miss Washington Competition in June and the 2020 Miss East Cascades will fulfill one year as a representative of the region, building experience and skills, and promoting and supporting her chosen area of social impact
During the evening, Little Princesses will also be recognized. The Little Princess program is for girls ages 7-12. They are taught etiquette and a short dance routine. The Little Princesses program is not a competition, only an opportunity for girls to be involved in the Miss America preliminary onstage. Registration is $50 per princess and includes an official Miss America tiara. Applications are available at misseastcascades.com.
Tickets to the event are $18 and can be purchased at numericapac.org or 663-2787.
— Cala Flamond, World staff